AOC firmly believes that “menstruating people” — a category that includes “trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people” — are effectively becoming prisoners of “rape culture” under the Texas heartbeat law.

Rep. @AOC: Texas’ pro-life law perpetuates “rape culture” “What this is about is controlling women’s bodies, & controlling people who are not cisgender men. This is about making sure that someone like me .. or any menstruating person … cannot make decisions over their own body” pic.twitter.com/ttLc7Ow4PX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

Sarah Palin, like many others, was not impressed by AOC’s argument.

Sarah Palin (remember her?) word salads her way through slamming Rep. @AOC (D-NY) and her criticism of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) abortion law comments: “She is such a fake feminist … She’s milking the whole female thing, and as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her.” pic.twitter.com/EvW9YJ8TQv — The Recount (@therecount) September 9, 2021

Palin’s condemnation of AOC’s remarks was certainly not the most articulate one we’ve run across, but AOC’s response to Palin definitely rates much higher on the cringe scale:

I’m so sorry Sarah Palin is mad at me! In fact, to address this I set up a special hotline just for her https://t.co/FGUWvdqt4T pic.twitter.com/Fcr8cYvEYT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

Oh.

This made me spit coffee all over my desk just now. @AOC, I love you. #1800crynow https://t.co/AIOA7eaFIV — Matt Villano (@mattvillano) September 9, 2021

I’m literally laughing out loud. https://t.co/RuQu8ADmo8 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 9, 2021

Yeah, so are we. But not for the same reason.

Like Sarah Palin, we, too, are embarrassed for AOC. Yeesh.

In fact, we also set up a corresponding website – proceeds go to abortion and reproductive health providers in Texas: https://t.co/16yiomTbyD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

For AOC’s sake, we hope her team’s knowledge of URLs is better than her understanding of how phone numbers work in the U.S.

joke’s on her, 1-800-cry-now isn’t enough digits https://t.co/cSow0bGsbS — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2021

To be fair, neither is AOC’s IQ.

LOL! The North American Numbering plan uses 11 digits for long distance/Toll Free numbers. If you notice, 1-800-CRY-NOW is 1-800-279-669. She tries to dunk on Palin but doesn’t have enough digits for her “Phone Number.” 🤣 If you’re upset with this tweet, try 1-800-CRY-MORE! https://t.co/jZiGW28ACf — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) September 9, 2021

See, now that’s a phone number.

If you’re a champion for your district, why are you raising money for Texas and not those on your block, Jenny? https://t.co/zyLpVJUu0i — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) September 9, 2021

Good question. Maybe she can answer it in her next video.

Eh, who are we kidding?

jesus christ this is fucking embarrassing https://t.co/roZNXoLvts — Ingwit (@Ingwit_) September 9, 2021

We’re governed by unserious people, Part XLVIII.. https://t.co/zLl74eMQgl — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 9, 2021

And AOC is one of the most unserious of them all.

