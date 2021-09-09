https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/09/aocs-response-to-sarah-palins-criticism-of-her-insane-texas-heartbeat-law-comments-is-pure-stupid-cringe-video/

AOC firmly believes that “menstruating people” — a category that includes “trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people” — are effectively becoming prisoners of “rape culture” under the Texas heartbeat law.

Sarah Palin, like many others, was not impressed by AOC’s argument.

Palin’s condemnation of AOC’s remarks was certainly not the most articulate one we’ve run across, but AOC’s response to Palin definitely rates much higher on the cringe scale:

Oh.

Yeah, so are we. But not for the same reason.

Like Sarah Palin, we, too, are embarrassed for AOC. Yeesh.

For AOC’s sake, we hope her team’s knowledge of URLs is better than her understanding of how phone numbers work in the U.S.

To be fair, neither is AOC’s IQ.

See, now that’s a phone number.

Good question. Maybe she can answer it in her next video.

Eh, who are we kidding?

And AOC is one of the most unserious of them all.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...