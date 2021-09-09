https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/09/ar-15s-are-why-leftists-cant-commit-taliban-atrocities-here/

In Afghanistan the world is again seeing that radical Islam is an ideology premised on murdering non-believers and using that example to intimidate everyone else. Historically, the same has been true of leftism, when its adherents have achieved totalitarian control in a country.

Leftists don’t have totalitarian control in America yet, so over the last few years they have mostly given us a heads-up about their desires by rolling out mock guillotines during their protests and riots, posing for photographs with mock-ups of President Trump’s guillotined head, talking about burning down the White House, and on social media wishing death upon Trump, his supporters, and Americans who express skepticism about the 2020 presidential election, masks, or vaccines.

However, they are working toward totalitarian control, by opening the border to people they think are future Democrat voters; proposing that felons, illegal aliens, and minors be allowed to vote; threatening to pack the Supreme Court; pushing federal legislation to take over election rules to benefit the Democrat Party; and, as Democrats have done for decades, stealing elections.

Even if they had totalitarian control, they would still need a willing army to do in America what they have done in every other country in which they have achieved it—disarm, then round up and kill or imprison their opponents. Under the noses of naïve, uniform-worshipping Americans who have assumed everyone in the military has the same values they do, the transformation of the military has been underway for a long time. It is being continued by the Biden administration and its Marxism-enabling sycophants among the military’s senior commissioned and non-commissioned officer ranks, but it is not complete, particularly in the military’s all-important combat arms elements.

However, even if the left had a willing army, it still would not be able to impose the tyranny for which it lusts because, unlike its victims in other countries, the American people are armed. Contrary to Biden’s claim that Americans would not be able to protect their liberty without F-15s and nuclear weapons, it is still true today, as Alexander Hamilton wrote in “The Federalist Papers,” No. 29, that the Army “can never be formidable to the liberties of the people, while there is a large body of citizens little if at all inferior to them in discipline and the use of arms, who stand ready to defend their own rights and those of their fellow citizens.”

James Madison, who introduced the Bill of Rights in the House of Representatives, made the same point in “The Federalist Papers,” No. 46, writing, “Let a regular army . . . be entirely at the devotion of the federal government; still it would not be going too far to say, that the state governments with the people on their side would be able to repel the danger (with) a militia . . . of citizens with arms in their hands, officered by men chosen from among themselves, fighting for their common liberties, and united and conducted by governments possessing their affections and confidence.”

The citizens Hamilton and Madison had in mind today include millions who own AR-15s and other firearms and ammunition magazines the Democrats have been trying to ban for the last three decades, including thousands of military veterans who know how to fight and tens upon tens of thousands of civilians they, their students, and their students’ students have trained.

Together, these armed Americans would vastly outnumber and in many cases be more skilled than those who would be sent against them over, say, their demand that those responsible for the debacle in Afghanistan be removed from power; or refusing to have themselves or their children injected repeatedly with potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals, wear masks in perpetuity, or hand over their guns; or over their opposition to stolen elections, unrestrained illegal border-crossings, pharmaceutical “passports,” or having to pay property taxes to support the indoctrination of their children via the 10th plank of The Communist Manifesto, “free education for all children in public schools.”

The AR-15 Is ‘America’s Rifle’ For Good Reason

Coincidentally, on the heels of the Biden administration getting American troops killed in Kabul and handing over Afghanistan’s lithium deposits to China, and millions of dollars worth of military aircraft and other equipment to the Taliban (thus China, for its inspection), the upcoming anniversary of the radical Islamic terrorist attack in New York City in 2001 precedes by two days the anniversary of the Sept. 13, 2004, expiration of Democrats’ attempt to ban the manufacture of some of the best terrorism- and tyranny-fighting rifles on the planet.

By way of background, in 1988 a civilian disarmament activist group, having recognized its effort to get handguns banned had failed, proposed “a new topic in what has become to the press and public an ‘old’ debate.” The “new topic,” primarily concerned with AR-15s, similar rifles, and detachable ammunition magazines, was “assault weapons.”

In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed into law Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-California) legislation banning the manufacture of guns and magazines. Fortunately, the ban was written incompetently, so manufacturers were able to continue making AR-15s and similar rifles in slightly modified form, which resulted in more than three-quarters of a million AR-15s being made and acquired while the “ban” was in effect.

Limited to 10 years, the ban expired in 2004, allowing AR-15s to again be made with components useful for defensive purposes, including an adjustable-length stock (to match its length to your physique, clothing, magazine- and armor-carrying chest rig, or backpack straps), a flash suppressor (to reduce your visual signature even during the day and to prevent you from temporarily blinding yourself at night), and a bayonet mount.

A criminal’s use of a gun doesn’t cancel everyone else’s constitutionally guaranteed right to keep and bear arms, and activists and politicians who support that right should not pretend they can protect it by parroting crime statistics. Nevertheless, since the ban expired, Americans have acquired another 15 million or so of the previously banned guns and hundreds of millions of the previously banned magazines, and the nation’s annual murder rate has averaged 22 percent lower than during the 10 years the ban was in effect.

The AR-15 has, for the better part of the last two decades, been the most commonly acquired rifle in America. Magazines holding more than 11 rounds are standard for AR-15s and handguns alike, and are designed to hold enough ammunition so that, ideally, defenders won’t have to reload an empty gun while they’re being attacked. At the same time, polls have consistently shown that most Americans who acquire guns do so for defensive purposes.

While the Taliban, other radical Islamists, and domestic leftists chant “Death to America,” Americans ready to protect their lives and liberty are more inclined to say “lock and load.”

