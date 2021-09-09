https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/australia-sets-alcohol-limit-at-quarantine-hotel-six-beers-per-day/

Posted by Kane on September 9, 2021 2:56 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Six Beers Per Day Limit

Residents in apartment blocks locked-down by NSW Health are having their alcohol deliveries policed as part of a policy to limit the number of drinks being consumed each day. NSW Health has imposed rules limiting people in “Health controlled buildings” to a certain amount of alcohol each day in a bid to “ensure the safety of health staff and residents.”

Residents of the social housing estate have complained that care packages sent by friends and relatives have been searched before they are delivered. “They are searching all bags and things coming into the building … They confiscated a series of gifts. So things like bottles of spirits, we weren’t allowed to have those and we still (aren’t),” Common Ground resident Robin Elhaj said.

Continue reading…

This is pretty intense from last night:

Disturbing video from Australia… We will gas you!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...