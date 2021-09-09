https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613b3ab0bbafd42ff58b19b9
Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into lockdown for several hours while security officials investigated reports of a shooter on the campus but eventually gave the all-clear early Friday morn…
Starting tomorrow you and your family can take a trip to Pumpkinville, the fall family destination has 200 acres to explore….
When this busy spot on Transit Road in Pendleton went up for rent, Mike Gleiser grabbed it. That was two years ago and his “Transit Treasures” is still going strong….
All remaining anti-coronavirus rules, including an obligatory Covid pass, were officially cancelled in Denmark on Friday, making it the first state in the EU to wholly get back to pre-pandemic daily l…
Denmark’s high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union nations to lift all domestic COVID-19 restrictions…