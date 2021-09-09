https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613bab30bbafd42ff58b1d91
(FOX BUSINESS) – The wealthiest Americans “choose not to pay” a massive sum in taxes each year, according to a report the Treasury Department released Wednesday. The findings were included in a Treasu…
A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in the death of his 75-year-old mother, who was emaciated and riddled with infected bedsores when she died at home in 2019…
(NOQ REPORT) – As Americans, we have learned our whole lives to rely on experts for many of our needs. Most go to a mechanics’ shop to get the oil in our cars changed even though the process is relati…
(PJ MEDIA) – Presidentish Joe Biden’s dictatorial vaccine mandate executive order will mostly hurt those who can least afford it, at least if the actual numbers are anything to go by. Thursday night, …