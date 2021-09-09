https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/biden-administration-to-levy-substantial-fines-to-employers-with-more-than-100-employees-who-dont-mandate-the-vaccine-or-weekly-testing/

As Twitchy reported, Jen Psaki pulled a President Biden and bolted from the room when asked about what happened to “my body, my choice” when it comes to mandated vaccines. It was December when Biden announced there would be no mandatory COVID vaccines.

Now, vaccinations are mandatory not only for federal employees; businesses with more than 100 employees will face “substantial fines” if they don’t abide by mandated vaccinations or weekly testing for COVID-19.

Is this just federal contractors or all businesses? Hopefully, Biden will clear that up later.

That’s what Psaki meant when she said “stay tuned” when asked if the Department of Labor could compel large employers to mandate the vaccine.

We guess that’s one prong of his six-prong plan to “shut down the virus.”

