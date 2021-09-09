https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/biden-administration-to-levy-substantial-fines-to-employers-with-more-than-100-employees-who-dont-mandate-the-vaccine-or-weekly-testing/

As Twitchy reported, Jen Psaki pulled a President Biden and bolted from the room when asked about what happened to “my body, my choice” when it comes to mandated vaccines. It was December when Biden announced there would be no mandatory COVID vaccines.

Now, vaccinations are mandatory not only for federal employees; businesses with more than 100 employees will face “substantial fines” if they don’t abide by mandated vaccinations or weekly testing for COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Joe Biden to mandate all employers with more than 100 workers require COVID vaccinations or weekly virus tests. The new requirements would affect as many as 100 million people. https://t.co/aouKyBx5aA — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2021

Is this just federal contractors or all businesses? Hopefully, Biden will clear that up later.

The Biden admin w/ enforce “substantial fines up to nearly $14,000 per violation” to employers that don’t abide by the vaccine or weekly testing mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees that @POTUS will announce later today, per @WHCOVIDResponse Jeff Zients. — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) September 9, 2021

That’s what Psaki meant when she said “stay tuned” when asked if the Department of Labor could compel large employers to mandate the vaccine.

This cannot be legal — TweetsfromSF (@tweetsfrom_sf) September 9, 2021

Yet another kick in the balls for smaller businesses. I guarantee that employers w/ >100 employees will get choked off by even more “regulations” for “safety reasons,” or face scaling fines that they can’t afford to pay. Then it’ll be vaccine mandates EVERYWHERE no matter what. — disq0rd (@disq0rd) September 9, 2021

Should be a fun Supreme Court case. 🤡 — Some Guy (@xPMLx) September 9, 2021

This is political theater, meant to fail just like the eviction moratorium. This way they blame their failures on SCOTUS. — Twit Media Critic (@TwitMediaCritic) September 9, 2021

Who will enforce this? — sheusser15 (@sheusser15) September 9, 2021

The vaccine is so effective they have to enforce its use. — Winter (@Winterpayload) September 9, 2021

Ideas so good, they’re MANDATORY. — Ryanawsky Kasperzinsky (@DJJinxman) September 9, 2021

Noncompliance is the only way forward — Brendan Maier (@rhodiesmoke) September 9, 2021

What stops them from doing this over something like lockdowns? IF there was another forced lockdown, what stops the Justice Department from suing states who do not lockdown? What stops the White House from giving fines to companies who don’t shut down? Is there a limit? — Smith (@brainsgobooma) September 9, 2021

Done with his mandates — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) September 9, 2021

Good luck. My union contract was written two years ago. Unless it’s in the contract, which we vote on, it ain’t happening. — Bobby Pitts (@bobbypitts879) September 9, 2021

He knows it’s illegal but no one seems to fight him, they just let it go. Wait until people actually start to fight back. He’ll back down real fast. — Lyssa (@PatrioticLys) September 9, 2021

As a business owner I have a response to Biden. NOPE, NEVER. — BamaNicki (@bamanicky) September 9, 2021

The Daily Wire has well over 100 employees. We will not enforce Joe Biden’s unconstitutional and tyrannical vaccine mandate. We will use every tool at our disposal, including legal action, to resist this overreach. More to come @realDailyWire. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) September 9, 2021

We guess that’s one prong of his six-prong plan to “shut down the virus.”

