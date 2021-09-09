https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-announces-he-has-natural-immunity-to-the-constitution/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Biden has announced a sweeping vaccine mandate for private citizens and companies that experts say is a grossly unconstitutional government overreach. Biden, however, has said it won’t be a problem as he has developed a natural immunity to the Constitution.

“Listen folks, don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it. I’m immune!” he said to a line of ants as they marched single file toward his tapioca pudding. “The Constitution can’t hurt me. Natural immunity, that’s a thing! Not with COVID, but with the Constitution! You just ignore it and it’s ok!”

Leading official expert scientists who are experts in science have confirmed that science says Biden doesn’t have to listen to the U.S. Constitution as it is clearly a public health hazard.

“We must guard against this disease known as the Constitution before it inhibits our ability to fight COVID and all the variants, which are way more dangerous than ending the American experiment once and for all,” said Goober Finklestein, a scientist.

“Just listen to the science, which is us.”

