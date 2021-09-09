https://noqreport.com/2021/09/09/biden-defeated-will-withdraw-gun-grabbers-atf-nomination-report/

Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Holds Hearing According to The Washington Post , President Biden will withdraw the nomination of David Chipman to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives this week, a crushing blow to Biden and his cohorts who are avid supporters of gun control.

“President Biden nominated Chipman, who worked at ATF for more than two decades before joining the gun control group led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), in April as part of a larger effort to curb gun violence,” the Post reported.

In May, roughly 70 House Republicans led by Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell opposing Chipman’s nomination. They stated: Throughout his career, David Chipman has made it no secret that he is an enemy of the 2 nd Amendment. In October 2018, Chipman argued in favor of subjecting all AR-15s and potentially all semi-automatic rifles to regulation under the National Firearms Act. As a former agent of the ATF, Chipman knows all too well that such action would effectively ban the most popular rifle in America as well as most other items regulated under the National Firearms […]