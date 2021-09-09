https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-defeated-will-withdraw-gun-grabbers-atf-nomination-report

According to The Washington Post, President Biden will withdraw the nomination of David Chipman to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives this week, a crushing blow to Biden and his cohorts who are avid supporters of gun control.

“President Biden nominated Chipman, who worked at ATF for more than two decades before joining the gun control group led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), in April as part of a larger effort to curb gun violence,” the Post reported.

In May, roughly 70 House Republicans led by Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell opposing Chipman’s nomination. They stated:

Throughout his career, David Chipman has made it no secret that he is an enemy of the 2nd Amendment. In October 2018, Chipman argued in favor of subjecting all AR-15s and potentially all semi-automatic rifles to regulation under the National Firearms Act. As a former agent of the ATF, Chipman knows all too well that such action would effectively ban the most popular rifle in America as well as most other items regulated under the National Firearms Act. … As recently as 2019, Chipman was trying to mislead the public on the basic facts of firearm ownership. … When participating ion an online ‘ask me anything’ forum discussion, Chipman published historical falsehoods to empower his advocacy for gun control. … If confirmed, David Chipman would use every tool at his disposal to attack American gun owners and we respectfully ask you to oppose any and all action that would advance his confirmation in the Senate.

President Biden’s ATF nominee has a long history of anti #2A activism. I joined @RepJimBanks in a letter urging the Senate to oppose David Chipman’s nomination. pic.twitter.com/WwjfUdbKIW — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) May 4, 2021

Fox News had noted that the same day Biden nominated Chipman, he issued a set of executive orders on gun control:

Biden asked that the Justice Department, within a month, propose a rule to stop “ghost guns,” which are “kits” people can buy legally then fully assemble to create a functioning firearm that does not have a serial number. Biden also asked the DOJ within 60 days to propose a rule on braces used for handguns, which make them more accurate; proposing action on “community violence intervention”; asking the DOJ to publish suggestions for “red flag” legislation; and having his administration issue a report on gun trafficking.

In August, Senator Charles Grassley blasted Chipman for appearing on Chinese state-run TV, saying, “In it, he simply nods along as Chinese propagandists paint the United States as a violent war zone. His positions don’t seem all that different from what he says often, but it’s one thing to criticize the laws and culture of your country to a domestic political; it’s another thing entirely to do so in the service to foreign antagonists.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), announced in June that she would oppose Chipman, stating;

After meeting with Mr. Chipman, listening to Mainers, and reviewing his record, I have decided to vote against Mr. Chipman’s nomination to serve as the ATF Director. In recent years, Mr. Chipman has been an outspoken critic of the firearms industry and has made statements that demean law-abiding gun owners. Although he has the right to express his views, I believe this history makes him an unusually divisive pick for this important position. In particular, I am concerned that his confirmation would do significant damage to the collaborative working relationship that must exist between ATF, the firearms industry, sportsmen and women, and other law-abiding gun owners exercising their Second Amendment rights.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) celebrated Biden and Chipman’s defeat, writing, “David Chipman is an unhinged gun-grabber. His defeat is a win for the Constitution—and a crushing loss for Joe Biden.”

David Chipman is an unhinged gun-grabber. His defeat is a win for the Constitution—and a crushing loss for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/SlkpeGerGu — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

