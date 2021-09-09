https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-exempts-postal-service-from-vaccine-mandate-comes-after-union-that-endorsed-him-objected

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration has exempted the U.S. Postal Service, which employs nearly 650,000 people, from its executive order requiring all federal employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“U.S. Postal Service workers were not included in Biden’s executive order requiring all federal employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a White House official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss not-yet-public portions of the president’s plan,” The Washington Post reported. “U.S. Postal Service workers would be strongly encouraged to comply with the mandate, the official said.”

The report noted that the move by Biden to exempt the Postal Service from its highly controversial vaccine mandate comes after “one of the Postal Service’s powerful unions, the American Postal Workers Union, in July criticized the administration’s efforts to require federal workers to be vaccinated and demanded that postal leadership collectively bargain on the issue.”

The American Postal Workers Union, which endorsed Biden for president in June 2020, slammed the administration over the summer, saying in a statement that “it is not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations for the employees we represent.”

“This is stunning,” Washington Post reporter Jacob Bogage tweeted in response to the news. “One of the things we’ve learned during the pandemic is the Postal Service is a key part of national infrastructure & homeland security. We’ve seen what’s happened to service when there have been pandemic-related staffing shortages. But USPS workers are exempt.”

“To put in context, OSHA will fine businesses with 100 employees or more $14k per vaccine/testing violation,” he added. “But the US Postal Service, a Goliath of federal agency, is exempt.”

