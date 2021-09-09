http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kq8SHlYQ9-4/biden-december-2020-i-dont-think-covid-vaccinations-should-be

Democratic President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

(CNS News) — Democratic President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order today requiring all federal workers to receive the COVID vaccine, without the option of regular COVID testing to opt out of the mandate.

However, back in December 2020, as president-elect, Biden said that COVID vaccinations should not be mandated by the government, and masks should not be mandated.

While speaking in Wilmington, Del., on Dec. 4, 2020, Biden was asked whether COVID vaccinations should be mandatory. He said, “No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory.”

He added, “Just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide.”

“I’ll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters,” said Biden.

(Getty Images)

On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, The Washington Post reported, “President Biden is expected to sign an order Thursday requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated, without any option for regular coronavirus testing to opt out of the mandate, according to a person familiar with the plans.”

At a briefing today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “The interagency task force will provide a ramp-up period, and we expect federal employees will have about 75 days to be fully vaccinated.”

“That gives people more than enough time, in our view, to start and complete their vaccination series.”

(Getty Images)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

