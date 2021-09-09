http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/afZNxGpBXIs/

A plurality of U.S. adults believe the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is “going to get worse” as President Biden’s approval rating continues to slump, an Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents to gauge where the U.S. is in the pandemic. A plurality, or 37 percent, expressed said “the pandemic is going to get worse.” About a quarter, 25 percent, said the “worst part of the pandemic is behind us,” and 16 percent said, “we are currently in the worst part of the pandemic.” Another 22 percent said they are not sure.

A majority of Democrats, 51 percent, said the pandemic is “going to get worse,” as do a plurality of independents, 34 percent. Forty percent of Republicans, the survey found, believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

The survey, taken September 4-7, 2021, among 1,500 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

The news comes as Biden’s overall approval rating plummets. His approval on his handling of the coronavirus, specifically, has plummeted double digits in the last few months.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The survey, produced by Langer Research Associates, found Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the Chinese coronavirus dropping dramatically over the last few months, cratering from 64 percent approval in April to 52 percent in September — a double-digit drop over the summer. His disapproval on the issue has also risen by double digits over the same time period, jumping from 31 percent to 41 percent. … The news comes months after the Biden administration presented vaccines as the avenue to reach a place of prepandemic normalcy. Yet, some states and localities still reimplemented stringent measures, such as universal masking, even for the vaccinated. Biden’s administration, however, is now seemingly moving the goalposts, admitting they are looking for what Politico described as a “manageable middle” in the pandemic.

Breitbart News also noted that coronavirus cases have gone up over 300 percent from last Labor Day, despite the prevalence of mask mandates and vaccines.

Now, in the next phase of the pandemic, Biden is taking more forceful action and is expected to sign an executive order requiring all federal employees and contractors to get vaccinated. He is set to outline his moves during a speech Thursday.

