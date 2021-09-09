https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-slams-hand-podium-bolts-reporter-asks-vax-mandate-constitutional-video/

Joe Biden declared war on unvaccinated Americans on Thursday during a press conference on his “6-pronged” approach to combat Covid-19.

Biden threatened GOP governors, told Americans they don’t have freedom to make a personal choice and put small businesses on notice.

Federal workers will be forced to take the Covid jab under Biden’s new order.

Additionally, businesses with 100+ employees will be forced to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated.

The mask is completely off.

Joe Biden is a tyrant.

At the end of Biden’s speech he leaned forward and whispered, “get vaccinated.”

Biden then slammed his hand on the podium and walked away as a reporter asked him, “Is this Constitutional, Mr. President?”

