https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/biden-im-supposed-to-stop-and-walk-out-of-the-room/
WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.
“I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room here.” – @POTUS pic.twitter.com/vh0ENT39wd
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 8, 2021
GOT A COPY OF TODD’S NEW BOOK? IT’S A GREAT CHRISTMAS GIFT – “OUR DAILY BISCUIT: DEVOTIONS WITH A DRAWL.”