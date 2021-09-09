https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/09/bidens-covid-eo-sure-sounds-a-lot-different-than-what-jen-psaki-promised-a-few-months-ago/

As we told you earlier today, President Biden will be announcing some executive orders in regards to Covid-19 vaccines which will be just the latest proof that Democrats calling Trump an authoritarian was 100 percent pure projection. The EOs will reportedly require federal workers to be vaccinated with no option of being regularly tested instead. “The President will also sign an executive order directing the same standard be extended to employees of contractors who do business with the federal government,” according to CNN. Biden will also encourage private businesses to embrace vaccine requirements for their employees and customers.

That sure sounds much different than what Jen Psaki was promising back in April:

Another “pivot” is in progress.

But we’re sure the Biden administration is telling the truth about everything else (cue huge eye roll).

