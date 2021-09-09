http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/R2KsiQrsiu8/bitcoin-could-eventually-collapse-swedish-central-banker-warns-2611490

“Private money usually collapses sooner or later,” Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said at a banking conference in Stockholm. “And sure, you can get rich by trading in bitcoin, but it’s comparable to trading in stamps.

While has gained from endorsements by the likes of Elon Musk and Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management, some central bankers have compared to the tulip bubble of the 17th century, which ended in collapse.

Ingves said earlier this year that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are unlikely to escape regulatory oversight as their popularity grows.

