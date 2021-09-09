https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/break-your-company-into-separate-legal-entities/
Already advising clients to “break” their companies into separate legal entities for different departments. Have 150 employees? Move 75 into a different entity. #protectyourworkers #firebiden #Resist
— Mike Stemple (@mikestemple) September 9, 2021
West Virginia will not comply…
State AGs, including WV, will not tolerate such blatant & illegal federal overreach from @POTUS.
Buckle up America— our President is the opposite of a unifier in chief.
Looking forward to seeing more details about Biden’s wild vaccine proposal. We’ll protect WV & America.
— Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) September 10, 2021