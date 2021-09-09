https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-biden-to-sue-texas-over-babykilling-ban-as-soon-as-today-wsj/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Breaking in the last hour from WSJ…

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration is preparing to sue Texas an action that would set off a federal-state clash at a time when the future of babykilling becomes an ever-more-pressing question before the courts.

The Justice Department could file a lawsuit as soon as Thursday, the people said, adding that the timing could be pushed back. The Biden administration has faced pressure from Democrats and babykiling groups to take action to stop the Texas law after the Supreme Court ruling last week.