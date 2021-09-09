https://www.theblaze.com/news/bring-it-rep-cheney-says-in-response-to-trump-endorsing-gop-primary-challenger-harriet-hageman

Former President Donald Trump has issued a statement endorsing Harriet Hageman who is aiming to defeat incumbent Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in the GOP primary for Wyoming’s at-large Congressional District.

“I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney,” Trump declared. “Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!”

Cheney responded to the endorsement, tweeting, “Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.”

Hageman fired back: “Planning on it. If you’re not busy meeting with [Nancy] Pelosi come back and visit us in Wyoming sometime.”

Cheney, who has held Wyoming’s solitary U.S. House seat since 2017, was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching then-President Trump earlier this year in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The U.S. Senate’s vote on the matter occurred after Trump had already departed from office and the former president was acquitted since the 57 senators who voted to convict fell short of the threshold necessary for a conviction.

The House GOP ousted the outspoken Trump critic from her post as House Republican Conference Chair in May, and then elected Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to fill the slot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Cheney as one of the lawmakers she appointed to serve on the House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump had previously called Cheney a “loser RINO,” saying that he would endorse a challenger and noting that, “in the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney.”

The congresswoman is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served alongside President George W. Bush.

“Hageman has previously supported Cheney, donating to past campaigns and serving as an adviser to her failed Senate bid in 2013,” according to the Washington Post.

Earlier this week prior to announcing her election bid, Hageman resigned from her position as Wyoming GOP national committeewoman.

In her resignation letter, she referred to the Wyoming GOP’s move to censure Cheney earlier this year: “I also believe that by censuring Rep. Liz Cheney we sent the strong message that we expect our elected officials to respect the views and values of the people who elected them,” Hageman wrote, according to USA Today. “Accountability is key and I am proud of our party for demanding it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

