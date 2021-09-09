https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/cbs-to-air-reality-show-where-activists-go-head-to-head-in-challenges-to-promote-their-causes-win-a-trip-to-the-g20/

Here’s a great idea: have a bunch of celebrities pit social justice activists against each other in a competition to see who wins a trip to the G20 Summit and a finale featuring “musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists.” Usher and two other celebrities we don’t recognize will host “The Activist” on CBS.

Deadline reports:

Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input. The three teams have one ultimate goal: to create impactful movements that amplify their message, drive action, and advance them to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. There, they will meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding and awareness for their causes. The team that receives the largest commitment is celebrated as the overall winner at the finale, which will also feature musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists.

In case you were wondering, contestants are limited to three categories: health, education, and the environment.

So will pro-life activists.

We have a winner!

