https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/cbs-to-air-reality-show-where-activists-go-head-to-head-in-challenges-to-promote-their-causes-win-a-trip-to-the-g20/

Here’s a great idea: have a bunch of celebrities pit social justice activists against each other in a competition to see who wins a trip to the G20 Summit and a finale featuring “musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists.” Usher and two other celebrities we don’t recognize will host “The Activist” on CBS.

Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough will host competition series ‘The Activist’. Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input. (https://t.co/Oe2u8Aobxc) pic.twitter.com/HvaUaGTcl4 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 9, 2021

Participants will aim to attend the G20 Summit where they’ll meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding. The team that receives the biggest commitment is crowned the winner at the finale, which will feature performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists. — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 9, 2021

Deadline reports:

Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input. The three teams have one ultimate goal: to create impactful movements that amplify their message, drive action, and advance them to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. There, they will meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding and awareness for their causes. The team that receives the largest commitment is celebrated as the overall winner at the finale, which will also feature musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists.

In case you were wondering, contestants are limited to three categories: health, education, and the environment.

they’ve turned activism…. into a game show? — sam🤍 (@thesammg) September 9, 2021

So will pro-life activists.

Sorry charlie your post didn’t get enouth likes, we are tearing down your orphanage — emk (@jacobotuit) September 9, 2021

no way they turned the oppression olympics into a real thing pic.twitter.com/Bx3ygtc0Vp — 🗣 wave check (@waveecheck) September 9, 2021

pic.twitter.com/hf7dm3FNMX — Honey Thee Stallion ║White Shorts Tito Enthusiast (@thejaguarback) September 9, 2021

Come quickly, Lord Jesus! — Nyasha Junior, Ph.D. (@NyashaJunior) September 9, 2021

The opening credits will be celebrities all singing different snippets of “Imagine”. — travis (he/him/his) (@TravisSheridan) September 9, 2021

waiting for it to be cancelled before they start production — ana 🎈 (@analaurandb) September 9, 2021

This premise sounds like a Black Mirror episode — Rihaab (@rrm1371) September 9, 2021

pic.twitter.com/uDqOEcQIs5 — Joel Chan is synthesizing knowledge (@JoelChan86) September 9, 2021

Everyone (and me) in the comment pic.twitter.com/mTCRKLZ1gL — ⏳ maria is drafting (131k) ⌛ (@_Maria_Hossain_) September 9, 2021

This is gross — Candace Cooper (@CandaceDCooper) September 9, 2021

pic.twitter.com/9ie4nwZkBy — Moto with the good lungs (@MotoThePup) September 9, 2021

This is so offensive. — Alex! (@alexlawrens) September 9, 2021

This is 100% terrible. — Erin (@EYAlbright) September 9, 2021

Wow this premise sounds really really really REALLY bad — Tammy (@DCTamE) September 9, 2021

This ruined my day. — manav (@thespacewetch) September 9, 2021

The producers heard people talking about “performative activism” and thought it was a compliment — Tucker Karnes (@TuckKarnes) September 9, 2021

My cause is helping people with savior complexes find the psychiatric facility that’s right for them and best fits their needs — Al-Hajj Chairman Kooks|☭ 🇵🇸| (@shawarmacommie) September 9, 2021

We have a winner!

