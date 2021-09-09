https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/cbs-to-air-reality-show-where-activists-go-head-to-head-in-challenges-to-promote-their-causes-win-a-trip-to-the-g20/
Here’s a great idea: have a bunch of celebrities pit social justice activists against each other in a competition to see who wins a trip to the G20 Summit and a finale featuring “musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists.” Usher and two other celebrities we don’t recognize will host “The Activist” on CBS.
Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Julianne Hough will host competition series ‘The Activist’.
Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input.
Participants will aim to attend the G20 Summit where they’ll meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding. The team that receives the biggest commitment is crowned the winner at the finale, which will feature performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists.
Deadline reports:
Activists go head-to-head in challenges to promote their causes, with their success measured via online engagement, social metrics, and hosts’ input. The three teams have one ultimate goal: to create impactful movements that amplify their message, drive action, and advance them to the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy. There, they will meet with world leaders in the hope of securing funding and awareness for their causes. The team that receives the largest commitment is celebrated as the overall winner at the finale, which will also feature musical performances by some of the world’s most passionate artists.
In case you were wondering, contestants are limited to three categories: health, education, and the environment.
they’ve turned activism…. into a game show?
#StopTheTaliban is going to do amazing https://t.co/h6C4ICNRKj
So will pro-life activists.
Sorry charlie your post didn’t get enouth likes, we are tearing down your orphanage
— emk (@jacobotuit) September 9, 2021
no way they turned the oppression olympics into a real thing pic.twitter.com/Bx3ygtc0Vp
Come quickly, Lord Jesus!
The opening credits will be celebrities all singing different snippets of “Imagine”.
— travis (he/him/his) (@TravisSheridan) September 9, 2021
waiting for it to be cancelled before they start production
— ana 🎈 (@analaurandb) September 9, 2021
This premise sounds like a Black Mirror episode
— Rihaab (@rrm1371) September 9, 2021
Everyone (and me) in the comment
interesting stuff
This is gross
This is so offensive.
This is 100% terrible.
Wow this premise sounds really really really REALLY bad
This ruined my day.
The producers heard people talking about “performative activism” and thought it was a compliment
My cause is helping people with savior complexes find the psychiatric facility that’s right for them and best fits their needs
We have a winner!