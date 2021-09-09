https://thehill.com/homenews/media/571475-chris-wallace-on-lawmakers-who-contested-bidens-election-i-dont-want-to-hear

Fox News anchor Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace says he still wonders what he could have done better in Trump-Biden debate Blumenthal ‘furious’ by delays in getting Americans out of Afghanistan Director of Harvard Global Health Institute says we are ‘going to see more variants’ MORE said Wednesday he has “purposely” kept lawmakers off his Sunday news program who have spread unfounded conspiracy theories about electoral fraud and suggested President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration readies lawsuit over Texas abortion law: Report Police expect Capitol fencing reinstalled for Sept. 18 rally Elder warns of ‘shenanigans’ in California recall election MORE‘s win in 2020 was not legitimate.

“Well, there were plenty of people, in the Congress, who were the leaders of challenging it who I have just not had on the show ever since then,” Wallace said during an appearance on CBS’s “The Late Show.”

“And [I] have purposefully not had them on, frankly, because I don’t want to hear their crap,” he said.

Wallace added that there are some lawmakers “who you have to have some questions” for because “they’re people in leadership in the Senate.”

“But I won’t let them come on without putting them through the ringer,” he said.

In the days following Biden’s November victory, several leading Republicans in Congress, including Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyTrump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia Antitrust isn’t headed to an inflection point; it’s already there McConnell: Biden ‘is not going to be removed from office’ MORE (Missouri) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzJimmy Kimmel jokes unvaccinated shouldn’t get ICU bed Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia Ted Cruz to millions losing unemployment benefits: ‘Um, get a job?’ MORE (Texas), cast doubt on the election’s integrity and objected to the certification of the president’s win. More than 100 GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate also voted to overturn Biden’s victory in various states.

After a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, several lawmakers in both chambers continued to spread false claims about the election.

Wallace said Republicans in Congress have “cynically decided” that backing Trump’s claims of a stolen election is the right move “because of the Trump base … they’re gonna say something they know is not true.”

The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was the worst thing he’s ever seen during his decades-long career as a journalist in Washington, D.C., he added.

“I’ve been in Washington 40 years, so I’ve seen a lot of bad stuff,” Wallace said. “But nothing like this … as I’m sitting there and watching it live on television and seeing this mob coming to the cathedral of our democracy and sitting in the chair that the president of the senate sits in and running around the rotunda, I was sickened.”

