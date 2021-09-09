https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613a4ba0bbafd42ff58b0fd0
Small businesses from Louisiana to Connecticut are facing an uncertain recovery after being walloped by Hurricane Ida and its residual rains and flooding last week…
When Sgt. Priscilla Rodriguez learns she will be home from deployment earlier than expected, she puts a plan in motion to surprise her whole family….
(FREE WEST MEDIA) – “The start of school-year is approaching, and this time we are still preparing for it in the spirit of protection against the Coronavirus epidemic, because the virus is still here,…
California — along with Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah — recorded its hottest ever June-through-August, or meteorological summer….