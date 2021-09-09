https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/09/dan-crenshaw-spots-a-story-thats-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-left-and-their-media-allies/

As we told you yesterday, in California a white woman wearing a gorilla mask was caught on camera throwing an egg at gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder:

Everybody knows that would have set the mainstream media on fire if Elder was a Democrat and the white person in a gorilla mask throwing the egg was a Republican. But instead, much of the media is handling the story as expected.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw says the media mostly yawning at this speaks volumes:

Trending

The media couldn’t be more predictable if they tried.

The MSM is too busy yawning at this story to bother reporting on it.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaDan CrenshawGavin NewsomLarry Elder

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...