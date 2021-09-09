https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/09/dan-crenshaw-spots-a-story-thats-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-left-and-their-media-allies/

As we told you yesterday, in California a white woman wearing a gorilla mask was caught on camera throwing an egg at gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder:

Why do white leftists think it’s ok to attack black conservatives? pic.twitter.com/rcaPgGqBvt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021

Everybody knows that would have set the mainstream media on fire if Elder was a Democrat and the white person in a gorilla mask throwing the egg was a Republican. But instead, much of the media is handling the story as expected.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw says the media mostly yawning at this speaks volumes:

That a black gubernatorial candidate can have eggs thrown at him by a white woman in a gorilla mask, with zero condemnation or coverage, tells you all you need to know about the left and their media allies. Everything is racist. Unless racism is targeted toward a Republican. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 9, 2021

The media couldn’t be more predictable if they tried.

The MSM is too busy yawning at this story to bother reporting on it.

