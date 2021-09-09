https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/09/dana-loesch-absolutely-savaged-a-troll-who-called-her-a-rich-elitist-we-almost-feel-sorry-for-him/

A troll with the username @HeathenOnEarth_ came at Dana Loesch in a now-deleted tweet that accused her of being a “rich elitist.”

Yeah, big mistake:

Yeah, I do. Rich elitist? I was raised by a single mom and was too poor to buy a lunchbox in elementary school, you absolute pampered, entitled snot. I built everything I have and paid my own way. Sit TF down. https://t.co/45cetlWl9S — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2021

Oh, and she wasn’t done:

I’m not good at grace today, clearly. I’m tired of this “woe is me” garbage from people like this who promote the garbage ideology that you can never escape the status into which you’re born without Uncle Sam. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2021

The beatdown continued:

My mom worked three minimum wage jobs to support us. I worked two minimum wage jobs at a time while taking 15 credit hours in college. I applied for a lot of scholarships, which helped. We literally worked our way from minimum wage to where we are now … — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2021

From the top rope!

She handles accounting for a major company and I put in the hours and do the research and writing for my broadcasts. It requires hard work and disallows the victim hold mentality the left peddles as a tool of oppression. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2021

We can’t remember Dana ever dragging someone so thoroughly, but we’re here for it:

I worked retail, food industry, I made. Lot of money as a server. I picked up extra hours and worked all the holidays. Don’t tell me there isn’t opportunity. That’s statist BS. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2021

And BOOM:

I don’t regret a single bit of it or look at it as a negative. Grateful and proud to have had the experience and to know hard work from a very humble beginning. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 9, 2021

And we almost feel sorry for this guy. Almost.

***

