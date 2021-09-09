https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/09/data-and-facts-and-stats-oh-my-covid-fact-thread-super-inconvenient-as-biden-prepares-to-prong-america-with-his-covid-plan/

Man, we are so tired of COVID. LOL

And if we’re tired of writing about it we can only imagine how tired you all are of hearing and reading about it. But this thread, released on a day when we know Sleepy Joe is about to come at us with a six-pronged plan to ‘stop the virus’ is worth a read.

Too bad the people who really need to read it, won’t.

THREAD: Inconvenient Covid facts. 1) Per the CDC, of the 378K death certificates listing Covid in 2020, only 20,792 listed just Covid (as in, no comorbidities) https://t.co/G7C4MM8C8R — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

And we shut down the country over it.

Keep going.

2) Per the CDC, there is no known study showing masks help stop the spread of Covid pic.twitter.com/aqBW9Men7j — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

BUT millions of children are masked in school.

Keep going.

3) Multiple studies show natural infection confers greater protection than vaccines https://t.co/8Y0KSz7xqg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

But we’re totally ignoring that people who’ve had COVID have the antibodies to fight it.

Keep going.

4) In many regions, lockdowns led to more than 2x as many deaths from suicide than there were from Covid https://t.co/tGUcYWhSvt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

But there are morons who keep pushing for cities to lock down.

Keep going.

5) Per the CDC, among the 73 million children in America, just 1,790 were hospitalized w/ Covid between Aug. 2020 – Aug. 2021. Of those, the number who died was … EIGHT.

https://t.co/J7RNiNXnvt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

But the teacher’s unions keep telling us we have to protect the children.

Keep going.

6) America’s self-appointed Covid savior, Dr. Anthony Fauci, repeatedly lied under oath about his role in sending China U.S. tax dollars that funded “gain-of-function” research that likely led to the global outbreak of Covid19 https://t.co/s5ilwPVSpV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

But somehow everyone is still listening to Fauci.

Keep going.

7) Data now show increasing the pace of currently available vaccinations will not stop the spread of Covid, as Israel — where at least 78 percent of those eligible are vaccinated — has demonstrated https://t.co/aDml20wlDq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

*sigh*

8) Per the CDC, for those under 24, the chance of dying in a car crash is 10x more likely than dying from Covid https://t.co/U8CbLbtphj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

If only they would mask while driving or riding in a car.

*eye roll*

9) Per the CDC, there were just 7,772 deaths from Covid alone from Aug. 2020 to Aug. 2021 among those under 74. In 2019, there were 2x as many murders (18,551) in the same age category https://t.co/5QgubiMRpDhttps://t.co/90PXOnVZEl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021

THIS IS ALL SO STUPID.

Sorry, tension breaker.

Had to be done.

***

