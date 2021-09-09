https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/09/dave-rubin-tries-to-get-dems-media-who-pushed-the-jussie-smollett-hoax-to-notice-what-happened-to-larry-elder-cue-crickets/

To a large degree, the media have either ignored the story about a white woman wearing a gorilla mask throwing an egg at California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, or they’ve not made a very big deal out of details that would be the lede if Elder was a Democrat.

Dave Rubin remembers when Democrats and the media helped push the Jussie Smollett hoax, but where are they now?

It starts with VP Kamala Harris, who was all over the Smollett story but is being much quieter this week:

The Democrat hyperventilating over a claim that didn’t happen vs. radio silence over the Elder video speaks volumes:

CNN and other media outlets don’t seem too bothered by it, either:

The media will move on because this particular story doesn’t help forward a Democrat narrative.

That’s completely true, and Dems & media help make that more obvious every day.

