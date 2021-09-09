https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/09/dave-rubin-tries-to-get-dems-media-who-pushed-the-jussie-smollett-hoax-to-notice-what-happened-to-larry-elder-cue-crickets/

To a large degree, the media have either ignored the story about a white woman wearing a gorilla mask throwing an egg at California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, or they’ve not made a very big deal out of details that would be the lede if Elder was a Democrat.

Dave Rubin remembers when Democrats and the media helped push the Jussie Smollett hoax, but where are they now?

Twitter Game: Respond to this tweet with screenshots of what politicians and blue checks people said about America when the Jussie Smollett hoax happened. Let’s juxtapose that with their silence on something that actually occurred… pic.twitter.com/6Yp7FYFH9a — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

It starts with VP Kamala Harris, who was all over the Smollett story but is being much quieter this week:

The Democrat hyperventilating over a claim that didn’t happen vs. radio silence over the Elder video speaks volumes:

Hi @SpeakerPelosi. You had a lot to say about this made up hoax. Anything to say about a crazy leftist going after @larryelder while in a gorilla mask? https://t.co/deWBd9lFGg — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

Hey @CoryBooker this modern day lynching was completely fabricated. Anything to say about the woman in a gorilla mask who went after @larryelder? Congress must act! https://t.co/OxFXhU1kTd — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

Hey Wonder Woman of Intellect @aoc, anything to say about the attack on @larryelder by a white woman in a gorilla mask? Or do you only comment on totally made up stories that fit your narrative? https://t.co/u7mteTu4UR — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

CNN and other media outlets don’t seem too bothered by it, either:

Hey @brianstelter, I know you’re busy trying to figure out what Tucker had for lunch, but have you seen this video of a crazed white leftist in a gorilla mask throwing an egg at @larryelder? Please share. After all, you are one of the main “Reliable Sources” we have! https://t.co/SCjPGGek01 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 9, 2021

The media will move on because this particular story doesn’t help forward a Democrat narrative.

I found actual racism!!! Damn white Libs. https://t.co/BS2gFrCkHl — Devil Pup 🐶🇺🇸 (@DevilPup74) September 9, 2021

Racism is just a narrative to them to divide Americans https://t.co/PzgiBAw3v9 — @Law4theCommonPeople (@Law4thePpl) September 9, 2021

That’s completely true, and Dems & media help make that more obvious every day.

