They blame the unvaccinated. They blame the “Delta Variant” or the “Mu Variant” or the “Scary Greek Letter Du Jour Variant.” But the vaccine nannies, including pretty much everyone in the Biden-Harris regime, cannot fully get around the numbers without major gaslighting. The data is crystal clear and leads to one of two possibilities.

The best-case-scenario is that the so-called Covid-19 “vaccines” are ineffective. But the data seems to point in a far worse direction. Based on Labor Day numbers, one can easily come to the conclusion that the vaccines are HELPING to spread Covid-19.

This data doesn’t come from a “fringe” site. It’s data reported by MSN that comes from one of the CDC’s “trusted sources” of Covid information, Oxford University’s Our World in Data. And while some would say mainstream media and our government healthcare agencies are the real “fringe” in America, the data still seems to be very compelling. According to MSN:

The US recorded four times as many COVID-19 cases in the run up to Labor Day than in the same period last year.

On Sunday, average new daily cases were at 163,728, compared to 41,488 on the same day in 2020.

The highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread around the country.

The US recorded almost four times as many new COVID-19 cases in the run up to Labor Day weekend this year than in the same period in 2020. On September 5, 2020, the weekly average number of new daily COVID-19 cases was 41,488, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data. Exactly a year later, on Sunday, the number was 163,728, which is 294% higher. The number of COVID-19 tests was roughly the same, the data showed. The average number of daily deaths per million was almost twice as high this year, the data showed.

The story goes on to repeat the Biden-Harris regime’s talking points blaming the vaccinated and the Delta Variant, but here’s the thing. Last year at this time, there were ZERO Americans vaccinated. If the vaccines were working with a 3/4ths of eligible Americans currently having taken at least one of the shots, there is no mathematical way for the disease to be surging the way it is. It doesn’t make sense on the surface and only becomes more ludicrous the deeper we dive.

If we are to blame the Delta Variant for the data discrepancy, then we should see the same thing happening in nations that have lower vaccination rates, such as Indonesia. In fact, if Joe Biden’s words were not bald-faced lies, we’d see things in Indonesia with their high population density and poor healthcare system getting much, much worse. Instead, we’re seeing Indonesia’s daily cases steadily declining since mid-July despite only 14% of the nation having received at least one dose.

This is all a con, folks, a deliberately manufactured fear with manipulated numbers to make the people believe they should get vaccinated. Meanwhile, Biden’s goal is to turn the vaccinated against the unvaccinated, as his speech clearly showed. He called it a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when the exact opposite appears to be true. If we were to truly “follow the science,” as vaccine nannies constantly say, then we would be halting the vaccines until studies could demonstrate they are actually doing something positive.

We have entered the Medical Dictatorship phase of American history. If it is allowed to stick, it will mean a permanent end to freedom and a perpetual police state. When freedoms are suppressed, the police state invariably rises to fill the void.

