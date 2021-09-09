https://babylonbee.com/news/deranged-conspiracy-theorists-worried-world-leaders-may-build-a-new-world-order-after-world-leaders-say-theyre-building-a-new-world-order/

Deranged Conspiracy Theorists Worried Leaders May Build A New World Order After Leaders Say They’re Building A New World Order

SYDNEY—Unhinged conspiracy theorists are going crazy today, peddling wild accusations about tyrannical world leaders wanting to build a “New World Order”, just because tyrannical world leaders are openly saying they want to build a New World Order.

“Yeh, that’s totally what we’re doing, fair dinkum,” said New South Wales’ chief health officer Dr. Kerry Chant in an address this week. “We’re building a New World Order where every single person will be tracked and monitored around the clock so they can be imprisoned for even the smallest infractions against the state—you know, for your safety and stuff.”

Fact-checkers have emphasized that even though world leaders have openly pledged to build a New World Order, any belief that world leaders are building a New World Order should be considered a debunked conspiracy theory because world leaders are not really building a New World Order because fact-checkers say so and also since “New World Order” is just a humorous expression world leaders use when they’re joking around to take their minds off the stress of building a New World Order.

Austalia’s Prime Minister has since declared that any dangerous conspiracy theorists caught talking about a “New World Order” will be detained in a New World Order camp until the New World Order is done being built.