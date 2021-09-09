https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/desantis-nails-it-my-job-is-to-protect-your-individual-freedom/

“My job is to protect your individual freedom. My job is not to protect corporate freedom. We have a society in Florida where people can make the best decisions for themselves and their families. And that’s what we’re doing by protecting against these 💉mandates.” @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/M9rTWHzdpD — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 8, 2021

The proper role of government in under a minute.