Florida Governor Ron DeSantis weighed-in Wednesday on the ongoing effort to mandate masks and vaccines in the Sunshine State, saying parents -not the government- should “make the decisions for their kids.”

“I don’t know why the masks have politics around it. Let the parents make the decision that’s best for their kids,” said the Republican.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: “I don’t know why the masks have politics around it. Let the parents make the decision that’s best for their kids.” pic.twitter.com/mA8WtYTOJn — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2021

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an Executive Order Thursday that will require COVID-19 vaccines for all federal employees in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly Delta Variant in the United States.

#BREAKING: Biden to announce vaccine requirement for all federal workers https://t.co/V17zwxcVi0 pic.twitter.com/rwOhjDQsdZ — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2021

“President Biden will order all federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with no option for weekly testing for the unvaccinated,” posted CBS News on Twitter.

BREAKING: President Biden will order all federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, with no option for weekly testing for the unvaccinated. https://t.co/zeVOJxHeT2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2021

BREAKING: Biden Plans To Mandate Vaccine For Millions Of Federal Employees, Contractors, Report Says https://t.co/rof22i80o7 pic.twitter.com/FfFK6EKrUk — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 9, 2021

JUST IN: Biden is set to sign an executive order requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated — without the option of getting regular testing instead, according to a source familiar with the plans. https://t.co/QnMDtFyJfM — Axios (@axios) September 9, 2021

Just In: President Biden is expected to announce a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all federal employees and contractors and remove the option for regular testing, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. https://t.co/IptKAVI9rG — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 9, 2021

“President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday evening a new requirement for federal employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. The executive order will also extend to contractors that work with the U.S. government,” writes NBC News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

