Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of California…

A group of diners lunching on Melrose Avenue were robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

The armed robbery occurred shortly before 5 PM Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant in the 7300 block of Melrose Avenue, between Fairfax and La Brea avenues.

Surveillance video shows two masked robbers walk up to three shocked diners, grab their purses, wallets, shopping bags and other personal items before taking off on foot.

Police are still looking for the armed robbers.

