https://magainstitute.com/ep72-dr-mark-sherwood-issues-gop-primary-challenge-to-oklahoma-gov-kevin-stitt-vows-to-love-fascists-into-submission/

Dr Mark Sherwood joins the MAGA Institute Podcast to discuss his candidacy for governor in Oklahoma. Sherwood is challenging incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt in the GOP primary.

Mark said that the impetus for his campaign was to inspire others to also stand up and fight; “to be a conduit of influence and inspiration for the world to see and God gets all the glory.” Not just politicians, but business-owners, church leaders, and other leaders and regular citizens too.

Mark has committed “to go all the way with (keeping) my promises, not half the way.” He has promised not to take money from Big Pharma and when asked what the top three positions he has that distinguish him from Gov. Stitt, Mark said:

1. To abolish abortion outright,

2. To cut down on the money coming into Oklahoma from the Federal government with strings attached, and

3. To ensure that all Oklahoma citizens have the right to keep and bear arms without restrictions and is proposing to give Oklahomans a tax break to help them acquire firearms in order to increase public safety.

Mark and his wife, Michelle, have taught over 8,000 patients to fight the pandemic of fear and how supporting their miraculous, God-given immune systems can keep them out of the hospital and off the death rolls. Not one of their patients has died from COVID-19.

Seeing from the front lines this agenda of death, fear, and vaccination being pushed in order to exert control over our lives, and Gov Stitt’s tepid response to municipal martinets who issue mandates to Oklahomans, Mark and Michelle realized that just treating patients wasn’t enough. Mark vows to fight the bullying and “love them into submission.”

You can learn more about Mark and Michelle’s wellness program at fmidr.com and get your free ebook on Hope and Health at Sherwood.tv

If you would like to support his primary challenge, Mark’s campaign website is www.sherwood2022.com

