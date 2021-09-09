https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/duh-president-biden-explains-that-his-vaccine-mandate-is-not-about-freedom-or-personal-choice-our-patience-is-wearing-thin/
As Twitchy just reported, one prong of President Biden’s plan to shut down the virus (which he told us he’d do last October) is to impose huge fines on businesses with more than 100 employees that don’t mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID tests for their workforces. Biden made it clear in his speech that this is not about freedom or personal choice. We’ve been told this before by wits like Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali, who spell it “freedumb” when referring to those ignorant MAGA types who oppose mandatory vaccines.
BIDEN: “This is not about freedom or personal choice.” pic.twitter.com/uoOYPew4Me
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021
By the way, it’s funny how Biden thinks 5 p.m. is “tonight” — guess he gets put to bed even earlier than we thought.
It’s 100% about both.
— Bryan Hughes (@triBryanH) September 9, 2021
This is all about freedom and personal choice!
— nana15 (@Texasproud1962) September 9, 2021
The more he pressures, the more I refuse.
— deninni (@deninni) September 9, 2021
“This is not about freedom or personal choice. Those no longer exist. I remember the first time my son Beau realized I was a dictator…”
— Abradax (@OmegaAbradax) September 9, 2021
Complete shit for brains.
— JRC (@jrcrawley) September 9, 2021
Kiss my ass Joe….Both cheeks.
— SHTF (@SHTF48850882) September 9, 2021
Joe can go fuck himself.
— 🇺🇸 ☘️ Lynn ☘️ 🇺🇸 (@LynnUp75) September 9, 2021
0 to fascism in less than a year. Remarkable accomplishment.
— Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) September 9, 2021
This isn’t Cuba. This is the USA, it’s only about freedom and personal choice.
— King Corn Pop (@TreyGolfFish) September 9, 2021
Aren’t we at like 75% of the adult population with one dose and growing? Above what we were told we needed for herd immunity. Why is this necessary now?
— Holden (@Holden114) September 9, 2021
The only purpose to this is to exacerbate tensions between vaxxed & unvaxxed and keep people on a heightened outrage level.
— Holden (@Holden114) September 9, 2021
That’s exactly what @JesseKellyDC has been saying for a while now. First blame another group then punish them.
— Sir Aaron (@SirAaron_) September 9, 2021
Tell us he’s not segregating the country into the vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated:
Newest threat from Joe Biden:
“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.”
I say to you Mr. President, our patience is gone.
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 9, 2021
Biden on people who haven’t gotten vaccinated:
“We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us.” pic.twitter.com/Hj4jnmWpuX
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2021
And he’ll walk away without taking questions
— Tommy K (@Tommy1995K) September 9, 2021
That’s what he is instructed to do.
— golighlty ms. (@m_om_a86) September 9, 2021
How does refusing a vaccine affect the vaccinated?
Does the vaccine work or no?
— 𝚉𝙾𝙽𝙰 𝙹𝙾𝙽𝙴𝚂 ☼☼☼ (@zonacjones) September 9, 2021
But the vaccine works right? How has it cost the vaccinated unless the vaccine doesn’t work?
— A Marie D 🇺🇸 (@angdesp) September 9, 2021
This is some dystopian shit
— Jordan (@JP_Texan_915) September 9, 2021
So much for “unity”
— American Eagle (@SSMTwitEgg2) September 9, 2021
I’m loving this vibe of othering a group of people and painting them as villains
— Nichole (@Plebeian_) September 9, 2021
What I have or have not done hasn’t “cost” anyone anything
— BIG Ø (@BlGOLAF) September 9, 2021
Hasn’t cost me diddly squat.
— David Goldfield (@dgold113) September 9, 2021
My patience with him has run very thin as well. He needs to go!!!
— Tototweets (@Tototweets5) September 9, 2021
I think we, Los Americanos, have been patient with this viejo comunista, but our patience is wearing thin and his incompetence has cost all of us.
— Juan Angel Posada 🇺🇸 🇨🇴 (@JuanAngelPosad4) September 9, 2021
Yes I feel the same about him! My patience is out!
— TrumpChump2024 (@cmatherne) September 9, 2021
Is this part of the ‘unity’ he promised us?
— Circling Back (@srhuskey) September 9, 2021
This is psychotic.
— BuffJason 🦬 (@JasonEMaggard) September 9, 2021
Wow, just wow. Every day is worse than the previous with this guy.
— Tia Brierton (@TiaBrierton) September 9, 2021
God, I hate him.
— Nancy Roccapriore (@Nancygodroc) September 9, 2021
We’re old enough to remember when Biden said vaccinations would not be mandatory and that all he asked was that Americans wear masks for just 100 more days.
