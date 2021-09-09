https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/09/duh-president-biden-explains-that-his-vaccine-mandate-is-not-about-freedom-or-personal-choice-our-patience-is-wearing-thin/

As Twitchy just reported, one prong of President Biden’s plan to shut down the virus (which he told us he’d do last October) is to impose huge fines on businesses with more than 100 employees that don’t mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID tests for their workforces. Biden made it clear in his speech that this is not about freedom or personal choice. We’ve been told this before by wits like Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali, who spell it “freedumb” when referring to those ignorant MAGA types who oppose mandatory vaccines.

BIDEN: “This is not about freedom or personal choice.” pic.twitter.com/uoOYPew4Me — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

By the way, it’s funny how Biden thinks 5 p.m. is “tonight” — guess he gets put to bed even earlier than we thought.

It’s 100% about both. — Bryan Hughes (@triBryanH) September 9, 2021

This is all about freedom and personal choice! — nana15 (@Texasproud1962) September 9, 2021

The more he pressures, the more I refuse. — deninni (@deninni) September 9, 2021

“This is not about freedom or personal choice. Those no longer exist. I remember the first time my son Beau realized I was a dictator…” — Abradax (@OmegaAbradax) September 9, 2021

Complete shit for brains. — JRC (@jrcrawley) September 9, 2021

Kiss my ass Joe….Both cheeks. — SHTF (@SHTF48850882) September 9, 2021

Joe can go fuck himself. — 🇺🇸 ☘️ Lynn ☘️ 🇺🇸 (@LynnUp75) September 9, 2021

0 to fascism in less than a year. Remarkable accomplishment. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) September 9, 2021

This isn’t Cuba. This is the USA, it’s only about freedom and personal choice. — King Corn Pop (@TreyGolfFish) September 9, 2021

Aren’t we at like 75% of the adult population with one dose and growing? Above what we were told we needed for herd immunity. Why is this necessary now? — Holden (@Holden114) September 9, 2021

The only purpose to this is to exacerbate tensions between vaxxed & unvaxxed and keep people on a heightened outrage level. — Holden (@Holden114) September 9, 2021

That’s exactly what @JesseKellyDC has been saying for a while now. First blame another group then punish them. — Sir Aaron (@SirAaron_) September 9, 2021

Tell us he’s not segregating the country into the vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated:

Newest threat from Joe Biden: “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” I say to you Mr. President, our patience is gone. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 9, 2021

Biden on people who haven’t gotten vaccinated: “We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us.” pic.twitter.com/Hj4jnmWpuX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2021

And he’ll walk away without taking questions — Tommy K (@Tommy1995K) September 9, 2021

That’s what he is instructed to do. — golighlty ms. (@m_om_a86) September 9, 2021

How does refusing a vaccine affect the vaccinated? Does the vaccine work or no? — 𝚉𝙾𝙽𝙰 𝙹𝙾𝙽𝙴𝚂 ☼☼☼ (@zonacjones) September 9, 2021

But the vaccine works right? How has it cost the vaccinated unless the vaccine doesn’t work? — A Marie D 🇺🇸 (@angdesp) September 9, 2021

This is some dystopian shit — Jordan (@JP_Texan_915) September 9, 2021

So much for “unity” — American Eagle (@SSMTwitEgg2) September 9, 2021

I’m loving this vibe of othering a group of people and painting them as villains — Nichole (@Plebeian_) September 9, 2021

What I have or have not done hasn’t “cost” anyone anything — BIG Ø (@BlGOLAF) September 9, 2021

Hasn’t cost me diddly squat. — David Goldfield (@dgold113) September 9, 2021

My patience with him has run very thin as well. He needs to go!!! — Tototweets (@Tototweets5) September 9, 2021

I think we, Los Americanos, have been patient with this viejo comunista, but our patience is wearing thin and his incompetence has cost all of us. — Juan Angel Posada 🇺🇸 🇨🇴 (@JuanAngelPosad4) September 9, 2021

Yes I feel the same about him! My patience is out! — TrumpChump2024 (@cmatherne) September 9, 2021

Is this part of the ‘unity’ he promised us? — Circling Back (@srhuskey) September 9, 2021

This is psychotic. — BuffJason 🦬 (@JasonEMaggard) September 9, 2021

Wow, just wow. Every day is worse than the previous with this guy. — Tia Brierton (@TiaBrierton) September 9, 2021

God, I hate him. — Nancy Roccapriore (@Nancygodroc) September 9, 2021

We’re old enough to remember when Biden said vaccinations would not be mandatory and that all he asked was that Americans wear masks for just 100 more days.

