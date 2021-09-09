https://www.oann.com/epic-games-asks-apple-to-allow-fortnite-to-return-in-south-korea/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=epic-games-asks-apple-to-allow-fortnite-to-return-in-south-korea



FILE PHOTO: The Epic Games logo, maker of the popular video game "Fortnite", is pictured on a screen in this picture illustration August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo

September 10, 2021

(Reuters) – “Fortnite” creator Epic Games has asked iPhone maker Apple Inc to restore its Fortnite developer account and intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in South Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side, it said in a tweet.

“Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law,” the tweet added.

Last week, South Korea’s parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

