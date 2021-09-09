https://hannity.com/media-room/exactly-aoc-releases-pro-newsom-video-while-wearing-abolish-ice-hat-in-luxury-car-with-pet-dog/

TOTAL RECALL: Bernie Says ‘Last Thing We Need is Some Right-Wing Republican Governor in California’

8.30.21

Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders threw his full support behind embattled Democrat Gavin Newsom this week, releasing a video promoting the California Governor ahead of his recall election on September 14th.

“At this unprecedented moment in American history, when we’re trying to address the crisis of climate change, guarantee health care for all, and pass real immigration reform, the last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican Governor in California!” said Sanders.

“The September 14th recall of Gov. Newsom is a bold-faced Republican power grab. Don’t let it happen,” he added.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “The last thing we need is to have some right-wing Republican governor in California. The September 14th recall of Gov. Newsom is a bold-faced Republican power grab. Don’t let it happen.” pic.twitter.com/ZSzkkiuIM4 — The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2021

Gavin Newsom’s campaign launched a series of desperate ads earlier this month just weeks before his recall election on September 14th, calling the vote a “matter of life and death” for many Californians.

“What’s at stake in the September 14 recall? It’s a matter of life and death,” a narrator states at the start of the ad.

“With COVID surging, Gavin Newsom is protecting California,” claims the video.

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, this recall election is a matter of life and death. GOP front-runner Larry Elder says he would repeal every vaccine mandate on his first day in office. Watch our new ad and VOTE NO by September 14. pic.twitter.com/8KlWlLydWG — StopTheRepublicanRecall (@StopRepRecall) August 16, 2021

Watch Sanders’ video above.