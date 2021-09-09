http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oN0-Rr_743A/

President Joe Biden checking his watch during the dignified transfer of 13 U.S. service members who were recently killed in a Kabul terror attack was one of the most “dishonorable” things that Darin Hoover, the Gold Star father of fallen U.S. service member Darin Hoover Jr., has ever seen in his life.

(Watch from 6:26)

A transcript is as follows:

GREG KELLY: I know you didn’t meet with President Biden and you told us about your decision not to meet with him. Did you observe him at the transfer ceremony? DARIN HOOVER: I did. He was across the tarmac from us. KELLY: What did you notice, if anything? HOOVER: Like I’ve said before, the video shows him looking at his watch once, but it wasn’t just once. It was more than once. It was after every single transfer of each case that came off of that airplane. Every last one of them. There was not a single one where he did not look at his watch. And to me that is, as a father and as a dad, that was one of the most disrespectful, dishonorable, absolutely astounding things I have ever seen in my life.

