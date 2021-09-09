https://www.dailywire.com/news/fbi-releases-video-of-suspect-who-left-pipe-bombs-near-rnc-dnc-night-before-capitol-breach

The FBI on Wednesday released new footage of the man suspected of placing two pipe bombs near the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., the night before the U.S. Capitol was breached.

“The new footage shows a frontal view of a person sitting on a bench near the DNC, where a pipe bomb was later found,” The Washington Post detailed. “The bureau also released a video charting the path investigators believe the person walked and said that partly on the basis of that route, the FBI thought the person was ‘operating’ from a location near Folger Park in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.”

The suspect “wore a face mask, glasses, a hooded gray sweatshirt, gloves, and black and light gray Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo,” the FBI said, according to the Post. It’s also believed that the suspect is “not from the area.”

Days after the Capitol breach, federal law enforcement officials revealed that the pipe bombs were equipped with explosive igniters and officials said they did not know why the bombs did not explode. Officers also underscored the importance of identifying the suspect.

Since January, the FBI has conducted 800-plus interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed over 300 tips related to the investigation, the Post highlighted.

Still, the suspect has still not been identified.

“We know it is hard to report information about a friend or family member, but these pipe bombs were viable devices that could have detonated, causing innocent bystanders to be seriously injured or killed,” said Steven D’Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else.”

During an update on the investigation in May, D’Antuono pleaded with the public for help identifying the suspect. “These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death,” he said. “Our immediate goal is to identify and locate the person who placed these devices before they harm themselves or others.”

“These devices were placed the evening before the Capitol riots — between 7:30pm and 8:30pm,” D’Antuono detailed. “One device was placed in an alley behind the RNC, located at 310 First Street, Southeast. The other was placed next to a park bench near the DNC, located at 430 South Capitol Street, Southeast, #3.” “We have released video and photos of the individual, including of their shoes, the devices, and the kitchen timers used, in hopes that someone recognizes something familiar about them,” the field officer continued. “The person who placed these bombs wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. They used a backpack to transport each of the devices.” “We are asking for you to come forward and speak to us about any odd or out-of-character behaviors,” he said. “You may have observed someone exhibiting these behaviors leading up to January 5th, their actions during the night of January 5th, or their behavior changes after January 5th. Leading up to January 5th, you may have observed behaviors that indicate someone was involved. This could include making travel plans to Capitol Hill or researching the locations of the DNC and RNC. They may have shown an increased fixation on the current political climate.” “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers – but this is about protecting human life,” D’Antuono similarly echoed. “We need your help to identify the individual responsible for placing these pipe bombs to ensure that they will not harm themselves or anyone else.”

