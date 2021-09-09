https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-delays-decision-on-juul-e-cigarettes_3990105.html
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it needs more time to decide whether e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. and other major manufacturers can sell their products in the United States.
The agency had been expected to make a decision by Thursday, a year after Juul and other e-cigarette brands, including British American Tobacco Plc.’s Vuse and Imperial Brands Plc.’s Blu, faced a deadline to file applications showing their products provided a net benefit to public health.
The agency said on Thursday that it continues to “work expeditiously on the remaining applications,” adding many are “in the final stages of review.”