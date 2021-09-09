https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/09/09/flashback-biden-opposed-vaccine-and-mask-mandates-eight-months-ago-n1477356

In the wake of the news that Joe Biden plans to mandate COVID vaccinations for federal workers and for private businesses with 100 or more employees unless they do weekly testing, it’s worth reminding you that it was less than a year ago—eight months, in fact—that Joe Biden opposed both vaccine and mask mandates.

“No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory,” Biden said of vaccines. “But I would do everything in my power — just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide — I will do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing. And when they do it, demonstrate that it matters.”

The Biden campaign has been struggling with vaccine hesitancy ever since they paused the administering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over a less than one-in-a-million risk of severe blood clots. Vaccine doses sharply declined after that and haven’t recovered.

I guess all it takes is a few months of being a puppet of the radical left to go from supporting freedom to enforcing tyranny.

