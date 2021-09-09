https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/09/flashback-rfk-jr-praised-gov-gavin-newsom-in-2019-for-his-comments-on-vaccine-mandates/

Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for certain individuals in California, comments he made back in 2019 that were interpreted to mean that he was against vaccine mandates have resurfaced.

Whoops:

HUMAN EVENTS EXCLUSIVE: California Governor Gavin Newsom Opposed Vaccine Mandates in 2019 Speech, Thanked by RFK Jrhttps://t.co/6RJCAo9faA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 9, 2021

At the time, there was a bill in the state senate to “establish state oversight of vaccine exemptions” that Newsom thought “could constitute government overreach.” From Fox News:

In mid-2019, California state lawmakers pushed legislation to tighten vaccine exemptions in response to a nationwide measles outbreak. Newsom twice moved to weaken Senate Bill 276, a hotly debated measure to establish state oversight of vaccine exemptions, citing a concern that it could constitute government overreach.

But Newsom told reporters back in 2019 that he had “concerns about a bureaucrat making a decision that is very personal”:

“I believe in immunizations,” Newsom said at the event, “however I do legitimately have concerns about a bureaucrat making a decision that is very personal.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 9, 2021

More from the Los Angeles Times which reported at the time that “Anti-vaccine activists are celebrating” his comments:

Gov. Newsom criticized the new vaccine bill. Anti-vaccine activists are celebrating https://t.co/JHLD9WUwHl — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 5, 2019

Newsom was pretty wishy-washy, however, and left “both sides to interpret what the governor’s comments mean”:

But one person who was sure about their meaning was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tell us more about how it’s Tucker Carlson’s fault that we have people afraid to get vaccinated:

California Gov. @GavinNewsom has just passed that test with his wise and sober opposition to a draconian proposal to forcibly vaccinate medically fragile children against the wishes of their parents and the … Read more: https://t.co/d8TQneA8BT pic.twitter.com/yRbxmVVEnL — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 3, 2019

Newsom, apparently, has gotten over his fear of government overreach:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in July that healthcare workers and state employees must be vaccinated or succumb to weekly testing and wear masks; however, back in 2019, RFK Jr thanked him for his vaccine stance — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 9, 2021

He even blamed “anti-vax extremists” for the recall earlier this year:

Newsom blames ‘anti-vax extremists’ for recall but has history with anti-vaccine advocate RFK Jr. https://t.co/z5zBK0ee6E — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 22, 2021

And now he’s running on the importance of vaccine mandates:

Read me from Aug. 17 on Newsom turning recall into a referendum on vaccine mandates. Support for recall has fallen in polls since then. https://t.co/bRh3fUBWAi https://t.co/5GWAIWSQHr — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 8, 2021

Read more here at Human Events:

Hi @GavinNewsom! Do you remember what you said about vaccines in 2019? Human Events doeshttps://t.co/JuC2s18N7M pic.twitter.com/Dtyt27zDAo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 9, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

