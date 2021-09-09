https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/florida-special-session-to-buck-biden-arrest-federal-officials-on-the-spot/
Florida MUST call a special session to nullify Biden‘s vaccine mandates
Any federal official attempting to impose them should be arrested on the spot and prosecuted under Florida law #NoMandates #nullification
— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) September 9, 2021
Anthony Sabatini wants federal officials arrested and prosecuted if they attempt to enforce mandates.