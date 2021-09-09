https://babylonbee.com/news/food-review-ketchup---pure-red-perfection/

I’m not usually very picky when it comes to what I’ll put in my mouth — except when it comes to food. If I don’t like the look of it or the smell of it or if I just feel I’m not getting enough attention, I will throw it. But there is one delicacy I’ve discovered that I will almost never toss: ketchup.

Is ketchup the perfect food? In my multiple years, I’ve certainly never encountered anything better. Tangy. Sweet. A beautiful color. A pleasing mouthfeel. Also, a pleasing facefeel when I spread it all over my face. Now, often I’ll eat it by itself, but it also combines so well with other foods. I’ve dipped so many things in ketchup — french fries, corn chips, pretzel sticks, blueberries, my sippy cup, and whatever is in reach of my high chair — and it enhances the flavor of everything.

That’s why I demand ketchup now at every meal. If I am ever seated to eat and there is no ketchup, I will make my displeasure known. I am a connoisseur; I only want the best, and that means ketchup with everything. So just bring it over, and leave the bottle if you know what’s good for you.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...