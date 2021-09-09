https://www.foxnews.com/media/former-bergdahl-platoon-member-gitmo-detainees-tapped-taliban-roles

A former member of Bowe Bergdahl’s platoon, Josh Korder, expressed his disgust over former Guantanamo Bay detainees securing senior leadership roles in the Taliban’s interim government. During an interview on “Fox & Friends First” on Thursday, Korder said he was both “heartbroken” and “horrified” over the news.

“They spent so much time with us, they know our inner workings,” Korder said when asked about what the former prisoners are capable of. “The one gentleman is supposed to be the mastermind behind the entire fall of Afghanistan.”

“He got up and close and personal with us and probably learned a little bit about our hubris and who we are as a nation, and made this plan to retake Afghanistan,” said Korder.

“You can see how successful this plan was; they got it back in 11 days.”

Meanwhile, Americans and U.S. allies remain stranded behind enemy lines in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, although it is still unclear just how many people have been left behind.

A series of Republican senators asked the Biden administration to provide a full, detailed account of who exactly was still stranded by Tuesday night, however, the White House missed the deadline.

“I am worried that the silence from Afghanistan right now is those people probably having been killed. That’s just the way the Taliban operates,” Korder replied when asked about those still stuck in the country.

Korder argued the Bergdahl prisoner swap in 2014 legitimized the terror group, which now runs the country, and that set the stage for a re-positioning of the Taliban on the world stage.

“Frankly, I am horrified. This is just terrible,” said Korder.

“It’s the absolute worst ending but as soon as we traded those prisoners and legitimized the Taliban, it was over.”

