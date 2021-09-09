http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w_NvwKfq9T4/

From death row at Fort Leavenworth, Nidal Hasan claimed, “We Have Won” and congratulated the terrorist organization, according to the Washington Examiner, which obtained the letter.

“Hasan, who gunned down 14 people and wounded 43 more, urged the nascent terrorist government to implement its brand of brutal oppression under the guise of religion,” the outlet continued.

Breitbart News reported in August 2013 that a U.S. military panel sentenced Hasan to death following just two hours of deliberation, noting it was a unanimous decision.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows former Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan. Hasan, who killed 13 people in a 2009 shooting spree at a Texas Army base, appeared in court Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he is on military death row. He no longer has the beard he wore during his August 2013 trial, having been forcibly shaved in prison. While he represented himself at trial, Hasanís appeals are being handled by a team led by Lt. Col. Kris Poppe, who is now a military judge. In his new position, Poppe is subordinate to Col. Tara Osborn, Hasanís trial judge, who is now the chief trial judge of the Army. Osborn questioned on Thursday whether Poppe could keep handling Hasanís appeals, a position that requires him to try to find mistakes with Osbornís handling of the trial. (AP Photo/Bell County Sheriff's Department, File)

This undated photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department shows former Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan. Hasan, who killed 13 people in a 2009 shooting spree at a Texas Army base. (AP Photo/Bell County Sheriff’s Department, File)

“Congratulations on your victory over those who hate for the Laws of All-Mighty God to be supreme on the land,” Hasan said in the letter from August 18. “I pray to Allah that He helps you implement Shariah Law fully, correctly, and fairly.”

“We must learn from the nations of the past and not let our wretchedness overcome us thus earning His (God’s) wrath. It is to All-mighty God we give thanks!” he concluded:

AFP reported Thursday that 20 years after the Taliban’s regime was ousted, the Islamists had returned and were implementing their political agenda.

In regard to freedom of speech, the Taliban claimed women, including journalists, would be allowed to keep working.

“We will respect freedom of the press, because media reporting will be useful to society and will be able to help correct the leaders’ errors,” chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Despite his assurances, two Afghan journalists endured a severe beating and were also detained by the Taliban for covering a recent protest in Kabul, according to AFP.

“One of the Taliban put his foot on my head, crushed my face against the concrete. They kicked me in the head… I thought they were going to kill me,” photographer Nematullah Naqdi said during an interview.

