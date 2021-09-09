https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/613a75d0bbafd42ff58b113f
SAN DIEGO — Three armed suspects who robbed a Lakeside convenience store and shot a sheriff’s K9 were apprehended in…
US Vice President Kamala Harris met with abortion and reproductive health advocates and patients in Washington on Thursday to discuss the impact of Texas Senate Bill 8 and other restrictions on reprod…
President Biden on Thursday will announce a mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require COVID vaccinations or weekly virus tests….
These show-stopping plants make an amazing addition to landscapes in need of a little late summer color….
(RED VOICE MEDIA) – An Afghan native was stopped before boarding a plane in Germany to the U.S. this week for having bomb-related items on his carry-on luggage. The man was stopped at the Ramstein Air…