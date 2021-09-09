https://www.oann.com/french-court-confirms-bashar-al-assads-uncle-guilty-over-property-fraud-afp/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=french-court-confirms-bashar-al-assads-uncle-guilty-over-property-fraud-afp

September 9, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – The Paris appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that found an uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad guilty of acquiring millions of euros’ worth of French property using funds diverted from the Syrian state, the AFP news agency reported on Thursday.

The court also confirmed a four-year jail sentence on Rifaat al-Assad, although the 84-year-old former military commander is unlikely to serve time because of his age.

The ruling clears the way for all of Rifaat al-Assad’s property in France, estimated to be worth about 90 million euros ($105 million), to be seized, as ordered by the lower court in June last year.

Rifaat al-Assad is widely held responsible for the suppression of an Islamist uprising in 1982 against then-president Hafez al-Assad, Bashar’s father. Many thousands were killed. ($1 = 0.8465 euros)

(Reporting by Paris newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey, William Maclean)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

