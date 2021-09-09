https://www.dailywire.com/news/gina-caranos-former-mandalorian-co-star-speaks-up-for-her-calls-cancel-culture-baffling

Pedro Pascal and Carl Weathers, the two main leads in Disney’s hit Star Wars streaming series “The Mandalorian,” have yet to comment on the studio’s decision to fire actress Gina Carano in February over her social media posts. Show creator Jon Favreau has stayed mum as well.

But one of Carano’s former co-stars is now speaking up on her behalf.

Emily Swallow played the Armorer in Season One, and she offered high praise to Carano during a recent panel at Atlanta’s DragonCon.

According to The Direct — a movie, TV, and gaming outlet that attended the convention — when Swallow was asked about Carano, she responded, “All I can say is that Gina, and working with her personally, what impressed me about her from the beginning is that she is so interested in other peoples’ opinions, and is so welcoming of other peoples’ opinions. She wants to have a genuine dialogue.”

Swallow went on, “She’s just like that in her day-to-day life. On set, she’s more curious about other people. She’s very giving, she’s very gracious.”

The 41-year-old actress, who has also starred on CBS’s “The Mentalist” and “The Supernatural” on the CW, then lamented cancel culture, saying:

“I am thoroughly baffled by a lot of what we’re dealing with right now with cancel culture and I think that it’s… oh man.” “There’s so many layers to it that are important to look at, but I think that the hatred that comes into it and when people start refusing to listen to the other side, no matter which side they’re on, I think that that’s really dangerous.”

Swallow concluded, “One of the things that is so beautiful about our country is we have free speech. We can hear things that we don’t like, and we can disagree, and that’s fine.”

Swallow’s account of working with Carano aligns with that of another Mandalorian cast member — Bill Burr.

The comedian, who played mercenary Mayfeld in seasons one and two, said the former MMA fighter and fitness model was “an absolute sweetheart. … Super-nice f***ing person.”

After leaving “The Mandalorian,” Carano entered into a partnership to produce and star in a feature film for The Daily Wire.

The conservative media company announced the first details of the project in August, revealing it will be a suspense thriller based on the novel “White Knuckle” by veteran horror writer Eric Red.

The story centers on a serial killer whose work as a long-haul truck driver allows him to evade the authorities. Carano will play the one woman who managed to escape him. Traumatized, but haunted by the thought of his future victims, she hires another trucker to help her track him down and end his killing spree.

Carano said of the movie, “This has been a year full of so many changes and I am excited to embrace this chapter of my life with The Daily Wire in starting production on our first film.”

She added, “I am so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take this first big step into living my dream and continuing the quest of telling stories and opening up opportunities for other artists from every walk of life.”

