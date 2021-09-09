https://noqreport.com/2021/09/09/gold-star-mother-invites-trump-to-sons-funeral-not-biden/

Since the remains of those 13 U.S. service members were returned home, nothing but controversy has surrounded President Joe Biden trying to pay his respects to these brave men and women. For one Gold Star mother, Shana Chappell, she even admitted that Biden rolled his eyes when talking to her about her son’s sacrifice. Holding Biden accountable for her son’s death, apparently, Chappell is now inviting former President Donald Trump, who she calls the “real President”, to her son’s funeral.

After Chappell’s initial meeting with President Biden ended poorly, the mother took to Facebook to show the American people the kind of person who is running the country. Her fiery post even garnered a reply from Trump himself.

Trump replied through his Save America PAC, “Shana, you are 100% correct. If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack. Civilians should have been brought out first, along with our $85 billion of equipment, with the Military coming out very safely after all was clear. I love you, and I love Kareem.”

Having to do the […]