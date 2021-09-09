

Critical race theory’s number one critic, Christopher Rufo, has once again uncovered a company pushing a particular political ideology onto their employees.

This time it’s Big Tech giant, Google. In this case one of the managers of this program was anti-Israeli, and a portion of the materials targets Ben Shapiro.

At one point in Google’s materials, they place Jewish commentator Ben Shapiro in “The White Supremacy Pyramid.”

Another graphic, titled “The White Supremacy Pyramid,” advances the idea that conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is a foundation of “white supremacy” and that Donald Trump is moving society on a path toward “mass murder” and “genocide.” pic.twitter.com/9s81yC1Cxd — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2021

“All it would take is one Google search to learn just how much white supremacists hate my work, or how often I’ve spoken out against their benighted philosophy,” Shapiro replied to Rufo when reached for comment.

It’s worth noting that one of the people involved in Google’s program was their former head of diversity strategy, Kamau Bobb. Someone who resigned from that position after it was discovered Bobb thought of Israelis as “Jewish extremists” that lusted for violence.

The general theme of Rufo’s latest find is the standard “equity” and “allyship” rhetoric now expected out of critical race theory politics. Google’s staff are forced to look at themselves through race and gender to manage their privilege levels. Polarizing figures such as Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ibram X. Kendi are treated as the instructors.

Rufo’s Twitter thread applies the visuals while his write-up further describes the situation.

As mentioned earlier, Google’s former lead for diversity Kamau Bobb is involved. In a video interview he talks with NIkole Hannah-Jones of the 1619 project. Much of the discussion involves her advertising her reframing of American history as having started then, instead of 1776, because of slaves. “If you name anything in America, I can relate it back to slavery,” she says. Nikole’s parting wisdom to Google staff is that if they’re white, they’re in part guilty of benefiting from “a 350-year system of white supremacy and racial hierarchy.”

Google’s former global inclusion director (before moving to a Facebook job) Sherice Torres interviewed with Ibram X. Kendi. He expands further on the assertion of racism made by Nikole Hannah-Jones to say anyone born in the US was raised to be racist by fault. Kendi says children start to be racist as early as three months old, and that anyone who denies being racist is definitely racist. “Certainly, it’s a critically important step for Americans to no longer be in denial about their own racism or the racism of this country,” Kendi says about his ultimate goal.

Other “anti-racism” resources, lists, and exercises are written down and shared to Google employees to further their re-education.