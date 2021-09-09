https://thehill.com/homenews/house/571543-gop-leader-taking-proxy-voting-fight-to-supreme-court

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyCapitol Police to brief congressional leaders on rally backing Jan. 6 rioters Swalwell knocks McCarthy for sending fried chicken to Capitol Police officers Republican leaders misjudged Jan. 6 committee MORE (R-Calif.) on Thursday moved to bring Republicans’ lawsuit against proxy voting during the COVID-19 pandemic before the Supreme Court, after a federal appeals court dismissed the case this summer.

The petition before the nation’s highest court comes after dozens of House Republicans — who almost uniformly opposed the remote voting measure when it was first instituted in May 2020 — have ultimately embraced proxy voting.

But McCarthy is continuing to argue that House members should only assemble face-to-face and that proxy voting is unconstitutional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although the Constitution allows Congress to write its own rules, those rules cannot violate the Constitution itself, including the requirement to actually assemble in person,” McCarthy said in a statement.

“To restore the House to its proper legislative role, the Supreme Court must strike down proxy voting.”

A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled in a unanimous opinion on July 21 that the GOP’s proxy voting lawsuit lacked jurisdiction because the court didn’t have the authority to intervene in decisions about House rules.

That ruling upheld a decision in August of last year from a D.C. district court judge dismissing the GOP lawsuit against proxy voting.

McCarthy’s petition before the Supreme Court argues that proxy voting “does violence to the Constitution’s text and tradition” and “creates an unlawful delegation of an absent member’s nondelegable legislative power.”

“The Framers designed Congress to be a deliberative body that convenes and assembles in person at the seat of government to speak and debate as part of carrying out the People’s business. Face-to-face deliberation is part of the House’s very DNA,” the petition states.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear whether the Supreme Court will agree to take up the case. Four justices will have to vote in favor of granting McCarthy’s petition in order for it to proceed.

Republicans voted uniformly against establishing proxy voting last year so that members could still cast votes if they became sick with COVID-19, had to quarantine, or otherwise couldn’t travel to Washington because of the pandemic.

One Republican, now-former Rep. Francis Rooney Laurence (Francis) Francis RooneyPricing carbon can help solve the infrastructure funding dilemma Allies of GOP leader vow to oust Liz Cheney Republican rips GOP lawmakers for voting by proxy from CPAC MORE (Fla.), said at the time that he would have voted in favor of proxy voting if he had been physically present in the Capitol that day.

At the end of last year, a handful of other Republicans — mostly members who were retiring and had little to lose politically by reversing their position on proxy voting — also began embracing it.

Then in January, days after the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, McCarthy told Republicans they could use proxy voting if they had concerns about security.

Since then, proxy voting has become a tool of convenience for lawmakers in both parties juggling packed schedules.

McCarthy criticized two Florida Democrats, Reps. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristFlorida nonprofit founder launches bid to replace Crist in Congress Democratic donors hesitant on wading into Florida midterm fights As Biden falters, a two-man race for the 2024 GOP nomination begins to take shape MORE and Darren Soto Darren Michael SotoFlorida Democrat becomes latest breakthrough COVID-19 case in House Biden signs bill to designate the National Pulse Memorial in Orlando Puerto Rico’s former governor stages a comeback MORE, last year for voting by proxy while they were attending a SpaceX launch in their state.

Yet in February, more than a dozen House Republicans voted by proxy while they attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla.

A total of 36 House Republicans used proxy voting on the most recent day the chamber was in session on Aug. 24, with fellow GOP colleagues serving as their proxies.

The group of Republicans voting by proxy on Aug. 24 even included members of McCarthy’s own leadership team: GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikFormer CIA officer announces candidacy for Stefanik’s House seat In Afghanistan, President Biden had to play the losing hand his predecessors dealt him Stefanik welcomes ‘healthy baby boy’ MORE (N.Y.), who gave birth to her first child a few days later, as well as National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerCrypto industry seeks to build momentum after losing Senate fight Trump-backed Mike Carey wins GOP primary in Ohio special election Juan Williams: Biden’s child tax credit is a game-changer MORE (Minn.).

Under the rules establishing for proxy voting, it is only allowed for 45 days at a time unless the Speaker authorizes an extension with confirmation from the House sergeant-at-arms and Capitol physician that there is still a public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Health Care — Biden to redouble on pandemic efforts Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff Ways and Means to begin marking up .5T package MORE (D-Calif.) announced last month that proxy voting would continue through at least Oct. 1.

The use of proxy voting has also given both parties an advantage with Democrats’ historically thin majority. Democrats can ensure that they have the maximum number of votes on a given day, when in the past an absence on a particularly tight vote might threaten a bill’s chances.

And if Republicans have all of their members voting, they can make sure Democrats have minimal wiggle room for defections.

Some Democrats have left open the possibility of making proxy voting a permanent option, such as for when members are sick or on parental leave. Other legislative bodies around the world have long permitted a similar practice, even before the pandemic.

“I think there will be discussion about should we be able to vote remotely in other circumstances post-COVID-19,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerLobbying world Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by the American Petroleum Institute — Feds target illegal gas practices Democrats call on House leadership to use spending plan to repeal fossil fuel subsidies MORE (D-Md.) said in March. “There is really, you know, no magic in being in a particular room when you vote.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

